APPRENTICESHIPS: Mechanical apprentice Nathan Mafrici with tradesman Ricky Rowe performing a safety interaction on a repaired jackhammer.
Tips for success when applying for GPC apprenticeships

Tegan Annett
18th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE Ports Corporation has opened applications for its lucrative apprentice program for next year.

Last year more than 700 applications were received, and this year the company expects it to be just as competitive.

For next year, the company is offering apprenticeships in electrical fitter mechanic, mechanical fitter, diesel fitting, horticulture and industrial blasting.

It is also offering a traineeship in computer-aided drafting.

Acting chief executive Craig Walker encouraged applicants from each of GPC's operating regions - Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg - to apply.

"Over the past 10 years more than 130 people have successfully completed their training with us, and we are very proud of this,” Mr Walker said.

Tips for success:

Ensure all your school results, qualifications and tickets are added to your application

Answer all the key section criteria questions from the advertisement

Provide two references, eg family friend, sporting coach, manager, supervisor, school teacher.

First year mechanical fitting apprentice Nathan Mafrici said his transition as a mature-aged apprentice had been seamless.

"After working in the industry for over 10 years, starting as an apprentice was a bit daunting, but I've been fortunate to walk into a team of people that are masters of their craft and are happy to teach their trade to anyone no matter their age,” Mr Mafrici said.

"Whether you're young or young at heart, I encourage everyone to apply for the program.

"This position has opened many new opportunities for me and I've been exposed to some really robust work.

"From breakdowns to shutdowns, or just your regular maintenance, there is always a variety and I've been able to really start finetuning my skills.”

GPC's 2018 Apprentice of the year, fourth year Parklands gardener apprentice, Gemma Cusack also encoruaged anyone interested to apply.

"GPC has a great reputation in our community for our amazing parklands, friendly team environment and a fantastic training program, so I knew I wanted to work here,” Miss Cusack said.

For information visit www.gpcl.com.au/careers/apprenticeships-and-traineeships.

Applications close 4pm, Friday, July 26.

