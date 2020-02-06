Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Pets & Animals

Tiny wallaby rescued after epic swim

by Chris Clarke
6th Feb 2020 10:42 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Water police hopped into action last week, pulling a tiny wallaby out the ocean near North Stradbroke Island.

The wallaby - which police have dubbed "Dawny" - had decided to go for a swim and got herself into some difficulty.

A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
A wallaby was rescued by Water Police off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police

Water Police Brisbane received a call from a member of the public who had noticed the distressed wallaby out at sea.

The animal was found 6.2km off the island.

Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police

"Water police officers jumped into action and arrived on scene, observing a very fatigued marsupial swimming in circles," a police statement read.

"Officers promptly conducted person overboard drills and a very relieved wallaby was assisted from the water.

"A passenger safety briefing was conducted and Water Police Brisbane skipped across the bay transporting the female wallaby dubbed 'Dawny' to the safe haven of Minjerribah (North Stradbroke Island)."

Dawny was released into the bush to swim another day, police said.

Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police
Water Police rescued a little wallaby found off Stradbroke Island. Picture: Queensland Police

More Stories

Show More
editors picks queensland police swim wallaby wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GIG GUIDE: What’s on this week

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: What’s on this week

        News Your weekly guide to great entertainment around the Gladstone region.

        Business owner’s warning after theft

        premium_icon Business owner’s warning after theft

        News The business installed security cameras and calls on others to follow suit

        HAVE YOUR SAY: Electric vehicle charging plans for Benaraby

        premium_icon HAVE YOUR SAY: Electric vehicle charging plans for Benaraby

        News Plans for an electric vehicle charging station and rest area are underway, and...

        ‘We want one immediately’: Bid to re-establish rural brigade

        premium_icon ‘We want one immediately’: Bid to re-establish rural brigade

        News "The rural fire brigade is a really important part of our community."