Tiny bird just loves to drink nectar

HONEYEATERS are one of the largest groups of birds in Australia with more than 90 species. One of their special characteristics is a ‘brush-tipped’ tongue, with which they take up nectar from flowers. One of the smallest of the honeyeaters is the white-throated at only 14cm and weighing only 12g.

It is white under and has a black head with a white band that runs around the back of the head. The eye has a pale blue crescent above and the eye itself is red. The wings and tail are a rich olive colour.

They start breeding during the winter months and build a cup-shaped nest from bark and grasses held together with spider’s webs which is positioned in the fork of a tree. Usually only two eggs are laid and both parents incubate the eggs and feed the young.

They are very cute and can be attracted to any garden with a bird bath. They will come in quite regularly for a drink and a bath. However, if you do have a bird bath, position it underneath a shrub that will provide them protection from predators.

The photo shows a bird feeding on a grass tree spear which has hundreds of small flowers and each one produces nectar. Nectar is a sweet liquid produced by flowers that contains essential nutrients. In mythology, nectar is the fabled drink of the Greek gods that was supposed to make them immortal.

Good places to see this bird are along Police Creek, Tondoon Botanic Gardens and Canoe Point Reserve.

