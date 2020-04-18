Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A white-throated honeyeater.
A white-throated honeyeater.
News

Tiny bird just loves to drink nectar

Allan Briggs
18th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HONEYEATERS are one of the largest groups of birds in Australia with more than 90 species. One of their special characteristics is a ‘brush-tipped’ tongue, with which they take up nectar from flowers. One of the smallest of the honeyeaters is the white-throated at only 14cm and weighing only 12g.

It is white under and has a black head with a white band that runs around the back of the head. The eye has a pale blue crescent above and the eye itself is red. The wings and tail are a rich olive colour.

They start breeding during the winter months and build a cup-shaped nest from bark and grasses held together with spider’s webs which is positioned in the fork of a tree. Usually only two eggs are laid and both parents incubate the eggs and feed the young.

They are very cute and can be attracted to any garden with a bird bath. They will come in quite regularly for a drink and a bath. However, if you do have a bird bath, position it underneath a shrub that will provide them protection from predators.

The photo shows a bird feeding on a grass tree spear which has hundreds of small flowers and each one produces nectar. Nectar is a sweet liquid produced by flowers that contains essential nutrients. In mythology, nectar is the fabled drink of the Greek gods that was supposed to make them immortal.

Good places to see this bird are along Police Creek, Tondoon Botanic Gardens and Canoe Point Reserve.

abriggs@irock.com.au

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Green light for gas project amid global uncertainty

        premium_icon Green light for gas project amid global uncertainty

        News PREDICTIONS that liquefied natural gas export revenue could drop by as much as $20 billion have not stopped a major gas project with direct links to Gladstone.

        Port painting winner revealed

        premium_icon Port painting winner revealed

        Art & Theatre More than 60 people entered this year’s competition.

        Why are there so many butterflies in Gladstone?

        premium_icon Why are there so many butterflies in Gladstone?

        Environment Have you noticed the extra butterflies around at the moment? An expert explains why...

        Tamil family “one step closer” to coming home

        premium_icon Tamil family “one step closer” to coming home

        News Court ruling gives hope to Priya, Nades and their supporters