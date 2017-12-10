Tinsel on the tarmac: Santa zooms into town on bright red chopper

ZOOMING into Gladstone on a speedy helicopter brighter than Rudolph's red nose, Santa Claus brought Christmas to more than 65 families in need this weekend, delivering precious gifts and a runway of smiles.

As he stepped out onto the tarmac, children who'd been eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Santa's memorable arrival were more than a touch excited.

Screams and happy cries rang out as the man in red marched over to the line of children pressed up against the gate separating them from him.

Once their access to Santa was unblocked, a once roomy hangar quickly transformed into a space chock-a-block full with eager children and their parents.

The line to sit on Santa's lap was long but no less moving for observers to watch, with scenes of overjoyed kids running to their parents to show them their bag of goodies on replay all morning.

This year's Santa From the Skies event was Gladstone Region's first of its kind - put on by the Gladstone Airport Corporation.

Santa from the skies: Volunteers and Santa's helpers came out in force on Sunday for the inaugural Santa from the skies community event, bringing Christmas to over 65 Gladstone families.

"(We) wanted to do something different for Christmas and support the children of Gladstone and their families, so we're doing this in conjunction with Salvation Army and Roseberry House," GAC chairman Adrienne Ward said.

"We wanted to do something that would actually support the children that don't have the opportunity to meet Santa. And any funds raised today go to Ronald McDonald House charities."

Santa from the skies work and safety officers: The work and safety officers at this weekend's Santa from the skies event had a blast keeping the kids safe as they waited for Santa to fly in on his red helicopter.

Gladstone Regional Council, Rotary, McDonald's, Queensland Police and firefighters all worked with GAC to put the event on and make it a success.

The invitation-only event was located in the general aviation area of the Gladstone Airport and had face painting and temporary tattoos available for the children as well as a sausage sizzle, activities with emergency services crews and demonstrations of private aircraft.

Santa from the skies volunteer and flying enthusiast John Groth: John Groth volunteered his airplane for the inaugural Santa from the Skies event on Sunday, saying the kids were the future of aviation.

Mayor Matt Burnett, who said he absolutely loved Christmas time, confirmed how successful the community event had been.

"This is fantastic ... I love Christmas time, I get excited about it ... and by the looks on the kid's faces, they're pretty excited too," he laughed.

Mayor Matt Burnett loves Christmas time: Mayor Matt Burnett was stoked when he received his invitation to Gladstone's inaugural Santa from the Skies event at the Gladstone Airport this year.

Cr Burnett said Santa From The Skies was just one of a series of Christmas events in Gladstone this year, with the Carols by Candlelight, the GEC Christmas Party, the Salvation Army's Toy Run and Christmas in the City as well.