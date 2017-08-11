Timing is everything for local car club

MEMBERS of the Central Coast Car Club Gladstone are hoping their soon-to-be purchased timing equipment will help take their club to the next level.

The club recently received funding from the State Government's Gambling Community Benefit Fund to purchase timing equipment to the value of $10,310.

Club president Keith Honour explains their current timing system is a long process:

"You go past the start, the man is sitting there with the stopwatch. When the wheel starts turning on the vehicle he presses go," he said.

"He writes (the time) down (at the end) and he then transfers that time to the lady in the timing tent with the computer.

"She types it in ... as soon as she (puts it in) it goes up on the screen.

"Sometimes it's hard to find the volunteers."

Mr Honour said the main advantage the new timing system would provide would be that "it alleviates a problem with a person sitting outside in the sun and the dust.

The new automatic timing system comes with transponders that will be attached to the vehicles to record when they go past the finish line.

"It's a pretty expensive system," he said "so it's pretty foolproof."

The system is also dustproof and weatherproof and can be upgraded as needed.

Mr Honour said it will "enhance the club's ability to run events more efficiently".

"At the end of the day, when we do our times up it's as easy as pushing a button."

Mr Honour says they will hire the transponders out.

"We haven't worked out a cost for that yet, (we'll charge) a nominal fee to hire the transponder for the day."

Mr Honour expects the Tag Heuer timing equipment the club chose to purchase will reach them within the next month.