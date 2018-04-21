Menu
HE'S IN: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd in his Gladstone office on 3 April, 2018.
Politics

Time's up for LNP preselection hopefuls

Andrew Thorpe
by
21st Apr 2018 10:27 AM

FLYNN MP Ken O'Dowd has officially filed his paperwork to stand as the LNP's candidate at the next federal election, putting him in the running for a fourth straight term in parliament.

The deadline for Mr O'Dowd and any potential challengers to file for LNP preselection passed on Monday.

It is not yet known whether Mr O'Dowd will face any challengers, and the LNP's notoriously tight-lipped preselection process means that information may not become public for several weeks.

Flynn was mentioned as a potential lower-house target for Senator Matt Canavan last year, but the Senator yesterday said he was elected to a six-year Senate term for the Nationals in 2016 and he would continue to serve Queensland in that role.

The Observer understands former Banana Shire mayor Ron Carige, once rumoured as a possible candidate for higher office, has also not nominated.

