Time's ticking to have your say on fishing reform

liana walker
by
16th Jul 2019 11:51 AM
TIME is running out for fishers to have their say on proposed changes to commercial reporting requirements.

Under current reporting the requirements vary from fishery to fishery.

The Department of Agriculture and Fisheries recognised problems of estimated retained weights, lack of accurate and consistent species reporting and a reliance of hard-copy records and manual data entry.

Under the proposed changes, to be implemented over an 18-month period, commercial fishers would be required to provide the same type of catch data, report accurate daily numbers and estimated weights, make a commitment to total trip numbers for each species, submit catch disposal records and complete sales dockets with accurate weights after first point of sale.

Eventually, it is planned that all data would be submitted electronically.

To have your say visit the website, fisheries.qld.gov.au.

Submissions on the proposed changes close July 19.

