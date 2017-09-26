Times have changed at QAL since its early days

ALL ABOARD: Gordon and June Thefs get ready for the cruise.

WATER fights in the laboratory, $50 salaries and dissolving aluminium helmets were some of the memories retired staff had of the early years at QAL.

The QAL Retirees Club organised a reunion cruise on Gladstone Harbour yesterday which proved popular.

Ross Maudsley, president of the club, and chief event organiser, started at QAL in 1977 and was laboratory supervisor for 30 years.

He said, as it does today, the plant required monitoring 24 hours seven days a week.

"I actually loved it,” (working night shifts), he said.

"We used to have a fair bit of shenanigans, water fights and that sort of thing, some in the lab. It wasn't as strict as it is today in regards to safety.”

Mr Maudsley said when he first started the helmets were still made of aluminium.

However the danger of the helmets falling into the vats of caustic soda was realised.

"The caustic soda would dissolve the aluminium and would clog up the pipe work, they said 'oh no, there could be an electrocution from that,' that's when we changed to plastic helmets,” he said.

"You've got to be wary, caustic soda is quite corrosive.

"We used to show an example, we'd get an egg and put it in a dish and put 50% caustic on it and it'd just fry, and that's what would happen if you get it in your eyes.”

When Bruce Hunt started work at QAL in 1969, it was the largest alumina plant in the world, and yet it was only a quarter of the size it is today.

The retired works manager said the plant was constantly growing around him with plans for expansion at the very beginning.

"It was very hectic, not only are you operating the plant but you have all this expansion on at the same time,” he said.

Phil Lynem started at QAL in 1967 as a laboratory technician.

"I worked on sheep and cattle stud, I'd never, ever heard of Gladstone, let alone QAL,” he said.

"I thought I'd stay for six months and I stayed for 39 years.”

Mr Lynem said housing was at a premium when he first arrived in Gladstone so he started out living at the construction worker's barracks.

"It was very entertaining on a Friday night,” he said.

His fellow tenants "were from every nationality in the world and they all used to start fights in the dining room every Friday night”.

Mr Lynem said his wage when he started was $50.10 each week, and with rent at about $20 a week, that left $30 for living expenses.

"You survived on it,” he said.

He appreciated the opportunity to work for QAL, which he said treated its employees very well.

I was very lucky to get in,” he said.