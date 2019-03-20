Times Gone By: Woman speared by catfish

1912: News has arrived that the property known as Great Keppel Island, which is a sheep station, has been sold to Mr JJ Ashe, manager for Messrs White and Byfield of Facing Island, by Mr J Page.

It is some ten miles square in areas and is stocked with sheep. Shearing will commence there next week.

1928: Nurse Shuttlewood, of the Gladstone Hospital, who was fishing with a rod, hooked a catfish.

When she raised the line to see what kind of fish she had caught, the catfish sprang up, and one fin penetrated her left breast.

When she tried to pull the fish away, the fin broke and the fish swung round, and another fin penetrated the abdomen about an inch deep.

Nurse Shuttlewood was taken to the Gladstone Hospital where an operation was necessary to remove the fins. She is now progressing satisfactorily.

1940: The death was announced on Friday of Mrs Mary Black Jackson, aged 84 years.

She is survived by two sons, William and George (Brisbane), and two daughters, Mrs H Boyle (Yarwun) and Mrs JM Stanfield (Gladstone).

1961: Miss Carmel Lowe, daughter of Mr and Mrs John Lowe, and her fiancé, Mr Kevin McKenzie, have returned to Bundaberg after spending a short but most enjoyable holiday with Carmel's grandmother, Mrs K Lowe, Bramston Street.