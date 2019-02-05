Times Gone By: Wedding bells ring for couple

1959: Wedding Bells - Mergard and Spencer: A charming country wedding was recently arranged for a bride who chose to be married in her home environment.

In the absence of a church, the new hall at Nagoorin was transformed for the occasion and an ideal atmosphere for wedding formality was skilfully achieved.

The bride was Miss Betty Spencer, eldest daughter of Mr and MrsW.G. Spencer of Nagoorin.

Her marriage to MrDesmond Mergard, eldest son of Mr and MrsA. Mergard, of Eumundi, was solemnised by the bridegroom's uncle, RevN. Mergard of Mackay.

The bride's attendants, MissM. Johnston of Biloela, MissM. Mergard and Miss E. Spencer, in their graceful shell-pink nylon frocks with billowing skirts and unusually folded empire-line bodices, attracted much attention.

They wore petalled curvettes and carried bouquets of colourful flowers.

MrB. Mergard, MrM. Rieck and MrR. Spencer attended the bridegroom.

More than 150 people, many of whom came from the Biloela district where the bride had been a nursing sister, from Eumundi and from all parts of the Boyne Valley, sat down with their host and hostess to a sumptuous wedding breakfast prepared by the CWA.