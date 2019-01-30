Times Gone By: Wedding at St Saviour's

1959: A pretty wedding took place on December 27 at St Saviour's Church of England, when Lorna Cecile, third daughter of Mrs M Tudman, and the late Mr CV Tudman, 9 William Street, exchanged wedding vows with William Ernest, second son of Mr and Mrs H T Rudder of Nagoorin.

The bride was given away by her brother-in-law, Mr Andrew Thoday of Brisbane.

The bride's frock was of French satin featuring a fitting bodice and sleeves appliquéd with Chantilly lace and the neckline finished in a scalloped effect.

Chantilly lace insets gave the graceful skirt double fullness.

Her elbow length three tier nylon tulle veil was attached to a satin pillbox headdress appliquéd with lace and seed pearls.

The bridesmaids, Misses Alison Tudman and Janice Fenton, wore ballerina length blue seventh heaven French satin frocks which were made on fitting princess lines with neckline and sleeves scalloped.

Their headdresses were a pale blue coronet of nylon straw trimmed with blue seed pearls.

They finished their ensemble with white accessories and carried bouquets of pink roses.

Patricia Thoday, niece of the bride, was flower girl and wore a frock of lemon nylon crystal organza over taffeta.

Her partner, John Esmond, nephew of the bride looked smart in a white satin pageboy suit with tails with which he wore a blue bow tie.

The groom was attended by Mr John Rudder as best man and Mr John McIndoe as groomsman.