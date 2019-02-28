Times Gone By: Stranded by flood waters

1860: (Gladstone correspondent) I was rather surprised to see a strange boat coming up to the wharf, but in a few minutes most agreeably surprised to see step out of the boat, Captain Weston, a gentleman who went as passenger for Madras in that ill-fated vessel the "Sapphire”.

It appears from all I can learn from Captain Weston and Mr Beveridge, the chief officer, was that the Sapphire struck on a reef during a beautiful night.

After some were attacked by natives, and two months from the time of the shipwreck, Mr Beveridge went to the "Marina” which was wrecked about 40 miles away.

They rigged her and got away, arriving safely in Gladstone.

1954: More than 400 Gladstone residents, including 100 children, were stranded tonight by floodwaters on the south bank of the Boyne River, 12 miles south of Gladstone.

They had little or no food, no blankets or warm clothing and lit campfires when they realised they would be forced to spend the night in the open.

The only accommodation in the area was in a few scattered farmhouses, most of which were too far away to be easily reached.

The stranded people had earlier attended local lifesaving championships at Tannum Sands, 20 miles south of Gladstone.

Heavy floodwater run-off had put the approach to the Boyne River bridge 6 feet under water.