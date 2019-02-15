Times Gone By: Special event for CWA

1959: Guest of honour at the CWA dinner on Friday, 13 February, was Mrs PA Friend.

Mrs Friend, who was the Foundation president of the Gladstone branch, leaves shortly to reside in Brisbane, and members of the branch took the opportunity to say farewell and wish her all the best in the future.

On behalf of the members present, Mrs Friend and other members of the official party were presented with shoulder sprays by another foundation member, Mrs D Vallis.

Also present were Mesdames F Butler, Yarwun, and Mrs W Beale of Gladstone, foundation members, and Mrs R Farnsworth, who served overseas in the nursing service during World War 1 with Mrs Friend.

The president of the branch, Mrs G Hughes, said that it was Mrs Friend and her assistants, away back in the 1920s who did the spade work in establishing the Gladstone branch, and on behalf of all members, she presented Mrs Friend with a small memento as a token of appreciation.

In reply, Mrs Friend said that she was delighted to be among the CWA members once again and was quite overwhelmed by the kindness in inviting her to be present and for the presentation which she would cherish all her life.

She said that her first association went back to 1921, when the then State President, Mrs Ed Farmer, came to Gladstone to form the branch. Mrs Friend wished the branch every success in the future.