Times Gone By: Spearfishing club names life member

1959: Messrs Jack Mortensen and Don Allison have just returned after a three week motoring tour to Sydney for their annual holidays.

Mrs JW Rigby returned home this week from Aramac where she was staying with her son-in-law and daughter Mr and Mrs Wassell.

While Mrs Rigby was away, Mr Rigby enjoyed the fishing spots at the Boyne.

Gladstone Spearfishing Club at the annual meeting on Wednesday night decided to honour the retiring president, Mr John McGree, with the club's first life membership.

John is probably the youngest member of any organisation ever to have received this honour.

It was conferred on him as a token of appreciation of his services to/and efforts in fostering and guiding the club since its inception.

An open-air free concert by the Gladstone Municipal Band which was to have been held last Sunday, was postponed owning to the death of a highly respected playing band member.

He was Mr Douglas Dow of Eden Street, who had been one of the leading tenor horn players for some considerable time.

Band members marched in the funeral cortege on Monday.