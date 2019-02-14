Times Gone By: Shift focus off dances

1959: Mr and Mrs Ian Renton arrived back in town after a honeymoon spent at South Molle Island.

Mrs Renton was formerly Miss Bernice Helen Chapman.

The couple was married at St Andrews' Presbyterian Church, Gladstone on 24 January.

The death occurred in Rockhampton General Hospital on Thursday of Mrs Elizabeth Wood, Off St, Gladstone. It is understood that Mrs Wood, who was a passenger in the Rockhampton-bound rail motor, collapsed when the rail motor was not more than an hour from Gladstone. She was rushed by ambulance from Dedinda Siding, near Rockhampton, but passed away in Hospital.

The newly appointed Principal of Gladstone State High School, Mr J Bourke, was present at the annual meeting of the GSHS Ladies' Committee.

He said he was pleased to see a good gathering, but frankly, considering the number of pupils at the school, he expected many more.

He outlined his views on entertainments for the school, and asked the parents not to concentrate too much on dances, as it had the tendency to upset the students with their studies.

Engagement: Myler-Heymer - Mr and Mrs AC Heymer, 20 Kent St, Gladstone, have much pleasure in announcing the engagement of their only daughter, Beryl Doris, to Ronald Leslie, youngest son of Mr and Mrs VW Myler, Theodore.

Engagement: Black-Limpus - The engagement is announced of Beryl Francis, fourth daughter of Mr and Mrs WJ Limpus, Keppel Sands, to Eric John, only son of Mr and Mrs JH Black, "Uldra”, Calliope.