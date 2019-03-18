Times Gone By: Severe injuries while fencing

1912: MR JOHN McLean, who is in the employ of Mr Menzies at Wycheproof, sustained severe injuries while fencing through his arm being brought down hard on the crow bar, inflicting a severe wound.

Mrs Menzies washed the wound with carbolic and water and Mr Menzies put in five stitches with silk thread.

The patient was brought in to Gladstone for treatment and the stitching was so excellent that Dr Taylor would not alter it.

Couple married

ON TUESDAY, a marriage took place.

The contracting parties were Mr Arthur Kennedy Walker, of Tableland, third son of Mr George Walker, of Rockhampton, and Miss Clara Matilda Cameron, only daughter of Mr Ewin Cameron, of Tableland.

The bride was given away by her father, and was attended by Misses M Horn and G Wanmer as bridesmaids.

Mr PG Thomas was best man.

The bride and groom were dress in a most becoming style.

The wedding breakfast took place at Mrs Fountain's, where things were suitably arranged.

The couple left by the mail train for Rockhampton, where the honeymoon was spent.

Good catches

LAST week several good catches of salmon and trevally were made at the jetty, and in the evening the jetty was lined with fisherman.

Prawn fishing has also been most satisfactory.