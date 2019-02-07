Times Gone By: Season opens for meatworks

1951: The first monthly meeting for 1951 of the Gladstone Red Cross was held in the new Red Cross Home adjoining the CWA Hall on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm.

The president (Mrs KM Kahler) presided and there was a large attendance of members.

The building is almost completed and will be ready for the opening to be held on Friday, May 11.

This very important event will be coupled with the equally important annual fete and drive for funds.

Thanks to the efforts of the local organisation and the generosity of the public the building is expected to open on May 11 free of debt, apart from the fact that the branch has fulfilled its annual quota to headquarters each year in the past.

1959: The Gladstone Meatworks will open the 1959 season today, and this early opening should ensure for the whole town and district a most successful year.

The local manager, Mr DS Walters, said yesterday that the works would commence with a six butcher gang and all departments would follow as required.

With the good season experienced to date, it is only natural to assume that the works will be in operation for the greater part of the year.

This, following the good season last year, should considerably stimulate business in the town and reduce unemployment in almost all callings to a minimum.