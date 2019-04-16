Menu
Paulette Flint.
Paulette Flint.
Opinion

Times Gone By: Sailing club opens new facilities

16th Apr 2019 5:00 PM
1854: This date marks the anniversary of the official founding of Gladstone. Sir Charles Fitzroy arrived in HMS Calliope to install O'Connell as Government Resident.

1959: Highlight of the Easter festivities for the local sailing club was the opening of the new clubhouse and ballroom.

One of the largest crowds seen at a dance in Gladstone for many years assembled at the clubhouse early in the evening, and at 9pm a halt was called for the official opening.

Many of the speakers paid tribute to the stalwarts who laid the foundations of what is now a thriving club and who had worked unceasingly to build it up to a standard of which the town and district can be proud.

Gaily bedecked with flags, bunting and coloured lighting, the clubhouse presented a gay scene.

At the opening, the president of the club, Mr Len Waterson, who introduced the speakers, said the opening of the new clubhouse was a proud moment for all members of the club, and he too was proud to be president for the occasion.

He said that the Port Curtis Sailing Club was not the first sailing club in Gladstone, as he was given to understand that in the closing stages of the last century there was a sailing club here, which competed with the Rockhampton enthusiasts of the day.

However, the present club was formed in 1941 and the foundation president was Mr George Gordon, then manager of the Shell Company's local depot.

