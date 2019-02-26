Times Gone By: Pretty Gladstone weddings

1937: A very quiet but pretty wedding was celebrated today, the contracting parties being Maureen Lillian (Peg), third daughter of Mr and Mrs EJ Quinlan, and Francis Thomas, eldest son of Mr and Mrs R Waterson, Gladstone.

Miss B Quinlan, sister of the bride, attended as bridesmaid, and was frocked in lemon mariette with a frilled collar and puffed sleeves.

Mr E Waterson, brother of the bridegroom, carried out the duties of best man.

A handsome two-tiered wedding cake was made by the bride's mother, and iced by her sister-in-law, Mrs F Quinlan, who was also responsible for the decorative scheme, carried out in blue, lemon and white.

1946: The marriage of Sybil Beatrice, youngest daughter of Mr and Mrs EW Barker, Auckland Street, to Frederick Allan, only son of Mrs AJ Fohrman and the late Mr J Fohrman, took place at St Saviour's Church of England today.

The bridesmaid was Miss Doris Fraser and best man was the bride's younger brother, Gordon Barker.

1971: Work has begun on the second stage of the $20 million Glen Eden satellite town project.

A total of 530 acres is involved in the staged development which would eventually boast a large shopping centre to cater for 10,000 people.

In keeping with recent changes in regulations covering subdivisions all cables for electrical and telephone services will be laid underground.

Above ground will be graceful modern street lights.