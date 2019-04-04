Times Gone By: Popular resident mourned

Paulette Flint searches through the draws of microfiche at the Gladstone Genealogical Society.

1931: Several parties of tourists have left Gladstone for the Great Barrier Reef.

The first launch away was the Lyola early yesterday morning, and the Coralita followed later with a party, including several Rockhampton residents.

The Stradbroke left this morning with 22 southern tourists on board.

Many other picnicking and camping parties are spending the Easter holidays at Boyne Island and other favoured spots around the harbour.

1951: A large circle of relatives and friends is in Gladstone to mourn the death on 3 April, of Mrs Elizabeth Mary Linnane, wife of Mr Peter Linnane, Toolooa Street.

Mrs Linnane, who was 73, was born in the Maitland district and came to Gladstone with her parents, Mr and Mrs P Curran, when she was only a young girl.

In 1898 she married and settled with her young husband at Parsons Point, where Mr Linnane was employed as a linesman and motorman at the meatworks.

1967: To meet the expansion of shipping, a new and modern pilot vessel is now under construction for harbour service.

It has been decided to perpetuate the name 'Jenny Lind'. The 'Jenny Lind', which was one of the first boats trading between Gladstone and Sydney in the middle of the nineteenth century, was wrecked in Bustard Bay in 1858.