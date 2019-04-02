Menu
Paulette Flint searches through the draws of microfiche at the Gladstone Genealogical Society.
Times Gone By: Poor state of road causes car incident

2nd Apr 2019 5:00 PM
1928: Since the rainy season the roads in and around Gladstone have been in a very bad condition and one rut at least was responsible for a very painful accident.

It appears that a party had left town on Messrs A. Ward and Sons' lorry for the Boyne, where it was intended to spend a week's holiday.

Just after passing the fertiliser works, and in passing over a rut, Mr Colin McKenzie, a young married man, was thrown from the lorry.

He landed on his feet, but fell on a stump by the side of the road.

His injuries include a broken wrist and dislocated finger, also lacerated chest, which is causing him much pain. He was attended to by DrFletcher.

1941: Saturday, March 29 was the golden wedding of two highly respected residents in the person of Mr and Mrs W. Collins, of Toolooa Street. Mr and MrsCollins, who were married in England, arrived in Rockhampton by sailing ship on February2, 1892, where they remained for about eight years.

They then came to Gladstone, and MrCollins worked at the Meatworks right up until two years ago when he retired.

Members of their family include five sons and three daughters - Jack, Charles, Arthur, Frank, Edward, Mrs E.J. Dicker, Mrs W.J. Dicker and Mrs W.J. Unie.

Gladstone Observer

