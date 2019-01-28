Times Gone By: Newlyweds to settle at Mt Larcom

1933: A quiet, but pretty wedding was celebrated at St Saviour's Church of England this morning when Leslie Arthur, elder son of the late Mr JA Bartlett and Mrs Bartlett, of Winchester Road, Chingford, London, England, was married to Margaret Douglas, elder daughter of Mr and Mrs WAF McDonald, of Cluden, Weitalaba, Boyne Valley line.

The bride looked charming in a white fancy dimity frock, lightly patterned in pink and green, which was made with large puff sleeves, and a long full skirt.

It was slightly ruched across the waistline, and the sash ends extending from the sides were tied in a bow at the back.

She wore a white Panama sailor hat trimmed with white corded ribbon and a posy to tone with her frock.

Her bouquet was of pink antignon and maidenhair fern and she carried a Honiton lace handkerchief, fully sixty years old, made by her grandmother, the late Mrs RD Harpur, formerly of Barmundoo station, Gladstone.

The bride was attended by her sister, Clare, as bridesmaid, who wore a pale pink marquisette frock, moulded to the figure with a four-gored ankle-length skirt and a sleeveless bodice featuring a deep cape tying in the front.

Mr John McDonald, brother of the bride, was best man.

Morning tea was later served at the residence of Mr and Mrs WA Collins, Auckland Hill, Gladstone, after which the couple left on their honeymoon.

Their future home will be at Murwari, Mt Larcom.