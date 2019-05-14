Menu
Paulette Flint.
Paulette Flint. Matt Taylor GLA130319TREE
Opinion

Times Gone By: New era for car repairs

14th May 2019 5:00 PM
1959: Many of the finest and most up-to-date methods for motor vehicle repairs and maintenance have been installed in the new garage and service station erected by Pattel Bros in Gondoon Street, Gladstone.

Not only is the fine structure a credit to the proprietor, Mr George W Pattel, but it is an asset to the town of Gladstone.

Mr Pattel has been connected with motor trade in the town since 1938.

At that time he was employed as a panel beater and spray painter at the Valley Garage.

He first opened business on his own account in 1945 when he returned to Gladstone from his home town, Blackall. He commenced business in a 20 x 12 shed at the rear of the place of his former employment.

Shortly afterwards, he was joined by his brother, Mr Steven Pattel, and they commenced business in partnership under the trade name of Pattel Brothers.

In 1947, the place of business was shifted to premises on the corner of Auckland and Tank Streets, Gladstone.

In 1953, Mr Pattel purchased his brother's interest in the business, but has retained the trade name of Pattel Bros.

The spacious showroom has been attractively painted in pastel shades.

