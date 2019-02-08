Menu
Local history buff, Paulette Flint
Times Gone By: New dam swept away

8th Feb 2019 5:00 PM

1899: THE new railway dam was washed away at midnight last night.

The by-wash being quite incapable of carrying off the surplus water, the dam was filled to the top of the bank, and overflowed the full length, carrying away the bank down the side, which was quite unprotected.

Then the water broke through at the tower, where the outlet pipe is.

There was a mighty rush of water estimated at 30,000,000 gallons, which swept through the town reservoir, destroying the fence.

It carried away a portion of the fence of Mr Manning's residence, and completely destroyed the bridge crossing in Auckland Street, lower down the creek.

It then spread over the valley between the Railway Hotel (Herbert Street) and the railway station (Tank/Toolooa streets).

Station Master Ganley's house was flooded for a time, and the family were in great danger.

Mr Jordan's house was flooded, and the family was saved with difficulty.

Nine inches and sixty-one points fell in 12 hours in the wildest night experienced for years.

1971: Surface water has invaded one of the lower floor classrooms of the South Gladstone State School.

The water, which came through the door, rose to a depth of eight inches, and the children had to sit at their desks with their feet in water.

