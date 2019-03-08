Times Gone By: Mt Larcom resident farewelled

1961: Swimming: The Gladstone District Primary School swimming sub-committee has nominated two local girls, Helen Henderson and Suzanne Czislowski to attend the Queensland carnival in Brisbane early next month.

Both girls put up outstanding performances at the recent Central Queensland championships held at Mt Morgan and it is confidently expected that they will have similar success in Brisbane.

The girls will be accompanied by Miss P Taylor.

Obituary - George W Brown: After a prolonged illness, one of Mt Larcom's well-respected citizens, Mr George William Brown, passed away at 55 years.

The deceased was born at Gootchie, but spent the earlier part of his life around Maryborough.

He married Elsie Ross and went to live at Many Peaks, then moved to Kalpowar and Nagoorin, where he was employed in forestry.

He came to Mt Larcom in 1941 to work on council staff, and lived there until his death.

The late Mr Brown was a member of the Mt Larcom Bowling Club, vice-president of the Boy Scouts, a high ranking officer in the GLE Progressive 79 Lodge and a keen member of the Mt Larcom Masonic Lodge.

As well as all these outside activities, he was also a keen gardener and regularly took many prizes in the Mt Larcom show with his exhibits.

He is survived by his wife, Elsie, one son, Ray, and four daughters, Yvonne (Mrs Row, Maryborough), Florence (Mrs Henderson, Gladstone), Iris (Mrs Ross) and Ruth, both of Brisbane.