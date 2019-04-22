Times Gone By: Mt Larcom pioneer mourned

1954: Mr Rudolf Eggstein, who died in Gladstone at the age of 86, was one of the early pioneers of the MtLarcom district.

Born at Lurtkerch, Weirtenberg, Bavaria, in October1868, he married Hidwig Guldner in Berlin in July 1891.

In Bavaria, MrEggstein followed the trade of wheelwright and wood carver.

He was also prominent in the social sphere as a bass singer.

At the age of 24, MrEggstein left Germany with his wife, son, and two daughters and arrived in Brisbane in May1910.

Shortly after his arrival he took a block of scrub land in the Machine Creek area and was one of the early pioneers of scrub settlement in the MtLarcom district.

1959: Mr and Mrs J Rogers, 3 Eden Street, Gladstone, gave a birthday party in honour of the coming of age of their son, Ian.

The party was held on Monday, April6, at the residence of their daughter, MrsG.T. Dennis, 9 Worthington Street.

A large cake, nicely decorated and iced with 21 candles and a gold key, took pride of place on the supper tables. The cake was made and decorated by Mrs G.T. Dennis and MrsE. Tucker.

Mr Trevor Rogers was chairman, and Mr J. Rogers proposed the main toast and presented Ian with the key. Ian suitably responded.