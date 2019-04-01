Times Gone By: Labourer drowns in harbour

Paulette Flint searches through the draws of microfiche at the Gladstone Genealogical Society.

Paulette Flint searches through the draws of microfiche at the Gladstone Genealogical Society. Matt Taylor GLA190818GENE

1926: JOHN Mannion, a labourer aged 56 years, drowned in the harbour today.

He was proceeding to Curtis Island, accompanied by Walter Rose, in a motor boat, where he worked on the farm of Mr JT Ryalls.

It appeared that while the boat was approaching Landsborough Island, Mannion, who was sitting in the stern, fell overboard, and before Rose, who had been attending to the engine, was able to swing the boat around, Mannion had disappeared.

1939: AFTER an illness extending over several months, the death occurred in a private hospital in Gladstone on Sunday of Mr August EF Brunke, who had been a resident of Gladstone for several years.

The deceased, who had attained the age of 43 years, was born in Maryborough and lived in Bundaberg for many years before coming to Gladstone to reside.

Since coming to Gladstone, he had taken a prominent part in the affairs of the town.

As well as being associated in the administrative side of sporting in Gladstone, he was also a member of the Buffalo Lodge and the Ancient Order of Foresters.

He leaves a widow and a family of five sons to mourn their loss.