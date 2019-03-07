Times Gone By: Interstate wedding celebrated

1931: Pink and white roses and gladioli decorated the Ann Street Presbyterian Chruch, Brisbane, last Wednesday evening, when a marriage of interest was solemnised.

The bridegroom was Mr Alick Ronald Dill, son of the late Mr and Mrs John Dill, Riverina, New South Wales, and the bride was Miss Vera May Stirrat, daughter of the late Mr AH Stirrat and of Mrs Stirrat, Euroa, Gladstone.

Mr Archie Day presided at the organ, and Miss Nancy Muirhead rendered a vocal solo during the signing of the register.

There were two bridesmaids and they were the Misses Gladys Dill (sister of the bridegroom) and Marjory Pace.

They were frocked alike in apple green mariette, fashioned with flowing capes and modified boleros in front.

Mr Ralph Wilson was best man, and Mr Ian Stirrat carried out the duties of groomsman.

1944: At Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, at 8 pm by Rev Father JJ McSherry, Staff-Sergeant Emerson Paul, second son of Mr and Mrs John C Koenig, Botkins, Ohio, USA, to Janet Margaret, eldest daughter of Mrs F McDermott and the late JJ McDermott, Auckland Street, Gladstone.