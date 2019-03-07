Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Local historian Paulette Flint.
Local historian Paulette Flint. Paul Braven GLA220415FLINT
Opinion

Times Gone By: Interstate wedding celebrated

7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1931: Pink and white roses and gladioli decorated the Ann Street Presbyterian Chruch, Brisbane, last Wednesday evening, when a marriage of interest was solemnised.

The bridegroom was Mr Alick Ronald Dill, son of the late Mr and Mrs John Dill, Riverina, New South Wales, and the bride was Miss Vera May Stirrat, daughter of the late Mr AH Stirrat and of Mrs Stirrat, Euroa, Gladstone.

Mr Archie Day presided at the organ, and Miss Nancy Muirhead rendered a vocal solo during the signing of the register.

There were two bridesmaids and they were the Misses Gladys Dill (sister of the bridegroom) and Marjory Pace.

They were frocked alike in apple green mariette, fashioned with flowing capes and modified boleros in front.

Mr Ralph Wilson was best man, and Mr Ian Stirrat carried out the duties of groomsman.

1944: At Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, at 8 pm by Rev Father JJ McSherry, Staff-Sergeant Emerson Paul, second son of Mr and Mrs John C Koenig, Botkins, Ohio, USA, to Janet Margaret, eldest daughter of Mrs F McDermott and the late JJ McDermott, Auckland Street, Gladstone.

paulette flint times gone by
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    premium_icon REVEALED: Trawler crew's error caused reef shipwreck

    News Master, deckhand fined as court hears new details behind Lady Musgrave Island trawler shipwreck

    • 7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    'Overwhelming' response to Boyne Tannum pool survey

    premium_icon 'Overwhelming' response to Boyne Tannum pool survey

    Council News One day left to have your thoughts heard.

    • 7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    New scheme offers solar incentives for landlords and tenants

    premium_icon New scheme offers solar incentives for landlords and tenants

    News 'A typical household could save between $400-$500 (yearly)'.

    • 7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    DENTAL HEALTH STAND-OFF: Mandating fluoridation ruled out

    premium_icon DENTAL HEALTH STAND-OFF: Mandating fluoridation ruled out

    Politics Gladstone mayor believes it should be State responsibility.

    • 7th Mar 2019 5:00 AM