Local history buff, Paulette Flint
Times Gone By: Inquiry into death of miner

20th Feb 2019 5:00 PM

1894: A miner named William McLeod was killed on the Tableland Goldfield through a fall of earth in an open cutting where he was working.

The miners do not give sufficient attention to the protection of the workings.

Captain Bennett, Mines Inspector, will hold an inquiry into the matter during the week. [William was the son of Murdoch and Flora McLeod, who emigrated from Scotland in 1862. William was born at sea near the Cape of Good Hope. He married Catherine Bennedick and they had three children, Joseph William (died at birth), William John, Roderick George, and James, who was born four months after William's untimely death.]

1960: The Gladstone Municipal Library, which has been operating in the basement of the Town Hall, is to be transferred immediately to the Community Centre.

The existing furniture and fittings at present in use will be utilised until such time as new furnishings are obtained.

This decision was made at the meeting of the Gladstone Town Council held on Monday night.

Those present at the meeting were: The Mayor, Ald JF O'Malley, Aldermen, H Anderson, RE Smith, WJ Barker, WR Golding, J Henery and AD Hopper and Town Clerk, RH Grayson.

