Times Gone By: Ill-judged decision cost miner

1871: Melon jelly. Cut the melon very thin, or pass it through a sausage machine. Use white sugar equal in weight to melon.

The melon and sugar is mixed and left for 12 hours, till melted; boil about four hours; put by till next day; then boil till clear.

When done it should look like calves-foot jelly.

Flavour with tartaric acid and essence of lemon. This is one of the best jellies made in Queensland. It has a brilliant amber colour and keeps well.

1873: At the Calliope Company's mine, a sad accident happened to one of Mr Nash's men on Monday last. A dray was being driven by Nash, and had about two tons load.

There are some nasty short pinches on the road, over deep gullies; the top of the bank on either side is just cut away for a few feet to give the horses a chance.

Usually, one man drives while the other attends the brake, jamming it up tight when going down, and easing it off immediately it comes to the bottom, giving the horses the benefit of the impetus gained in descending for their upward rush.

While doing this, the man holding the brake attempted to jump up the bank (fancying he was getting too close) but his foot slipped, and the wheel of the dray passed over the heel of his left foot and the back of his leg, crushing the limb completely out of shape.

He was taken to Gladstone as quickly as possible, and placed under the care of Mr Wills, and I am informed is getting on well, but it is supposed that he is crippled for life.