Paulette Flint.
Opinion

Times Gone By: Hockey rivalry has long history

27th May 2019 5:00 PM

1940: The death occurred at the Gladstone District Hospital recently of Mr Thomas Simple, aged 52 years.

He followed pastoral work and was well-known in the Gladstone and Miriam Vale districts. He is survived by his one daughter, Mrs Ellison, Gladstone, and three sons, who reside at Cracow. His wife died about three years ago.

Miss May (*sic - should be Mary) Brennan, who passed away on May 24 at Maryborough, was well known throughout the Many Peaks, Gladstone and Monto districts.

She is survived by three sisters, Mrs R Bailey (Nevertire), Mrs T Bailey, and Mrs J Roselt, and two brothers, Thomas and Joseph, who reside in the north.

One brother, Frank, was killed while on active service in the Great War. The late Miss Brennan came to Many Peaks from Gympie many years ago with her parents. She later resided at Monto.

1951: Rockhampton hockey players visited Gladstone today.

Although the day's play honours were even with one game each, Gladstone won the day by beating Rockhampton in the main match 1-0.

This was the first of the hockey series for the STC Cup of 1951.

The winning goal was scored by C McLeod, who shot the ball into the goal at chest height.

Gladstone players included: R Hay, K Flack, C Power, N Pugh, C Rolleston, L Flack, C Pugh, C Weldon, J Ryan, M Absolum and C McLeod.

Gladstone Observer

