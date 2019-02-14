Times Gone By: Hiatus at Heron Island after big season

1959: Under new management, Blue Bouquet Cordials announced that their brand-new flavoured soft drink had been launched under the name "Calypso”.

Advertised as the "new drink sensation” the produce was now available in Gladstone.

Intending debutantes were invited to hand their names to the secretary of the Catholic Centenary Debutante ball committee, Mrs K Clarke, Dennis Street, Gladstone, for the ball to be held on Friday 10 April.

Penney's Store at 89 Goondoon Street advertised whistling kettles for 9 shillings (90 cents), and Aluminium Cake sandwich tins with turned edge for strength (7 inch - 17 cm approx) for 3 shillings (30 cents).

A preliminary survey of the lagoons at Heron Island has revealed that it is not possible to land Catalina Flying boats at all tides adjacent to the island.

The survey revealed that landings would have to be confined to a period within three hours each way of high tide.

Heron Island has closed down after the most successful season to date, and will not reopen until Tuesday 7 April.

The launch MV Capre, (Skipper Bob Poulson), left Gladstone early this morning bound for Brisbane for its annual overhaul and workmen are busy at the island improving the accommodation while the buildings are being freshly painted.