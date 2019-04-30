Times Gone By: Dispatch from the battlefield

1914: At the Town Council meeting there were present: Ald WJ Prizeman (Mayor), Patrick Breslin, JTW Brown, RM Harvey, William P Mellefont and the clerk, Mr Alexander Fisher.

It was decided to ask the police to assist the council in regard to motor cars exceeding the speed limit in the streets.

1917: Gunner L Breslin writing to his mother and father from "Somewhere in France” says: "No doubt you can see by the heading where I am.

Half of us were put in a machine gun company. Norman and Bill are still in England. There are two of the Calliope boys here with me - Charles Dickinson and Fred (?) and also Dick Watts.

It seemed funny meeting Dick here.

When we went over to his camp in England, we both had a good look at one another before we recognised each other.

I have taken on driving and get an extra shilling a day while we are here.

Tom McCosker is in my company. The guns are booming five miles away.

We have not been in action yet. We are all anxious to get busy. I saw Alfred Pearson. He is a warrant officer.

We have South Australian mules to drive over here. They can stand on one leg and kick with three.”