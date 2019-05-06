Times Gone By: Death of a respected resident

1863: It is proposed to either rent or purchase the building known as the Gladstone Hotel, or else to construct a building for the purpose on the same hill on Auckland Point.

Many persons from all quarters come here for health's sake, and are obliged to leave again for want of proper accommodation.

In some instances, this has proved fatal.

It is not only a great abuse of our natural advantages here to suffer this any longer, but a sin and disgrace to any community who are wanting in energy sufficiency to endeavour at least to make the best of such a delightful spot for the benefit of those who are utterly destitute of power to help themselves.

1928: Mr Thomas Joseph McMahon, a very old and respected resident of the Port Curtis district, passed away on Thursday and was buried yesterday in the Gladstone cemetery.

The deceased, who was 72, was born at Ryan, County Clare, Ireland, and came to Australia 45 years ago, landing in Brisbane.

He was an employee of the railway for many years.

On leaving the Railway Department, he went to live in the Calliope district where he was engaged in dairying until the time of his death.

He is survived by his widow, two sons and six daughters.