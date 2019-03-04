Times Gone By: Cyclone smashes Gladstone

1949: On 2 March, a cyclone destroyed two churches at Gladstone, the Convent School and the Convent, and it took over six years to see the restoration of these buildings started on the sites.

The wind, which was accompanied by torrential rain, blew with unabating fury for about 16 hours, and was estimated to have reached a velocity of nearly 100 miles an hour.

A trail of devastation was left in its wake.

When Mr Jacob Worthington, Yarroon Street, was attempting to nail a sheet of iron on the roof of his shop, one whole portion of the roof lifted and came down on him, killing him instantly.

Police were kept busy rescuing aged persons, mothers and children from their homes which had been destroyed and hundreds of others were rendered homeless.

The Presbyterian Church, a brick building, the Catholic convent and school, two wooden buildings, were all completely demolished.

Fortunately all children had been sent to their homes about two hours before the school building collapsed, and the sisters had evacuated the convent before it caved in.

St Saviour's Church of England in Auckland Street was unroofed but unfortunately St Matthew's in the Valley was a total loss.

At the State School, several buildings were partially unroofed and water caused a considerable amount of damage to books etc.

The head teacher, Mr T White, said on Thursday later said that the welfare of the smaller children caused the teachers much concern.