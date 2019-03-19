Times Gone By: Counterfeit operation busted

1941: In the Gladstone Police Court today, before the Police Magistrate, Mr H Mansell, Clifford James Peall was charged with having in his possession 173 counterfeit florins (2 shillings = 20 cents) with intent to utter and with having in his possession four moulds which were adapted to make resemblances of florins.

The defendant admitted having these in his possession, but told the court he had never seen them previously and did not know anything about them.

The coins, moulds and other materials were produced by the witness, Detective FE Bischoff of the CIB Brisbane, who said he had found them, along with a book on electroplating, in the defendant's suitcase in a shed on the Fisheries Wharf, Gladstone.

Joseph William Rigby, manager of Gladstone Fisheries and Cold Stores, said that Peall and his partner, John Joseph Farrell, rented portion of one of the Fisheries' shed.

The pair was coming and going all the time and their shed was usually locked while they were away.

After a number of other witnesses gave evidence, the Police Magistrate committed the defendant, who pleaded not guilty and reserved his defence, to stand his trial at the criminal sittings of the Circuit Court to be held in November.