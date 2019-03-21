Times Gone By: Construction starts on railway line

1903: The ceremony of turning the first sod of the section of the Gladstone-Rockhampton railway took place yesterday in the presence of about 6000 people.

The Governor performed the ceremony amid cheers, and was subsequently presented with a miniature wheelbarrow and silver shovel.

The Governor emphasised the importance of the line.

He said it would connect the principal railway systems of the state and would bring over 600 miles more of railway systems in to direct and economical communication with Brisbane.

A number of deputations subsequently waited on the Premier, and the Governor was presented with an address from the Pacific Islands resident near Rockhampton, appealing that they may be allowed to remain in Queensland, and be permitted to lead a quiet and peaceable life.

1955: In the Court of Petty Sessions, Albert William James Ricketts, labourer, Curtis Island, appeared on a charge of having in his possession 197 ft of plastic half inch hose, suspected of having been stolen; and on a further charge of having, on or about 31 December, 1954, at Gladstone, stolen one dinghy, valued at £15 ($30), the property of Albert Charles Baynton.

The defendant pleaded guilty to both charges.

On the first charge he was convicted and fined £10 ($20), and on the second, he was convicted and fined £10. An order was made by the magistrate for the return of the dinghy to the owner.