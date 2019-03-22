Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paulette Flint
Paulette Flint Paul Braven GLA220415FLINT
Opinion

Times Gone By: Community saddened by death

22nd Mar 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1939: The Many Peaks Light Horse Troop will entrain at Builyan today and pass through Gladstone on the way to Maryborough for the annual camp at that centre.

The troop will return via Monto. Quite a large gathering of townspeople were present at the cricket ground to watch this troop do its first parade.

Judging from the comments heard a very favourable impression was formed of the troop.

1940: Though not unexpected, the death of Mrs Annie Millard Royston caused quite a gloom in the community, where the deceased had been so well known for a long period of years. Mrs Royston, who was approaching her 83rd birthday, was born in Maryborough, but had lived in Gladstone since she was a young girl.

Her husband predeceased her 38 years ago.

She leaves one son and two daughters, James Royston and Mrs Dwyer of Gladstone, and Mrs M Linnane of Brisbane.

1947: A school bus will leave Spork's Corner at 8:30 am on school days only, travelling Kent Street, Scenery Street, thence to Tank Street and Show Grounds, en route to Convent and State School, leaving State School at 3:45 pm, over the same route.

Adults 6d and children 1d each way. (Adults 5 cents and children 1 cent).

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Lawyer of alleged child abductor requests police evidence

    premium_icon Lawyer of alleged child abductor requests police evidence

    News Police believe the girl and the woman arrived in the Calliope area around 5pm.

    First ever STEM camp opens a world of knowledge for students

    premium_icon First ever STEM camp opens a world of knowledge for students

    Parenting The action-packed program included a trip to Facing Island.

    Australian Medical Association not sold on CQ medical school

    premium_icon Australian Medical Association not sold on CQ medical school

    Health Peak medical body has warned of potential 'bottle necks'

    YOUTH WEEK: Special 'Ninja Challenge' one of many activities

    premium_icon YOUTH WEEK: Special 'Ninja Challenge' one of many activities

    News This year's program is jam-packed with fun things to see and do.