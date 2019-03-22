Times Gone By: Community saddened by death

1939: The Many Peaks Light Horse Troop will entrain at Builyan today and pass through Gladstone on the way to Maryborough for the annual camp at that centre.

The troop will return via Monto. Quite a large gathering of townspeople were present at the cricket ground to watch this troop do its first parade.

Judging from the comments heard a very favourable impression was formed of the troop.

1940: Though not unexpected, the death of Mrs Annie Millard Royston caused quite a gloom in the community, where the deceased had been so well known for a long period of years. Mrs Royston, who was approaching her 83rd birthday, was born in Maryborough, but had lived in Gladstone since she was a young girl.

Her husband predeceased her 38 years ago.

She leaves one son and two daughters, James Royston and Mrs Dwyer of Gladstone, and Mrs M Linnane of Brisbane.

1947: A school bus will leave Spork's Corner at 8:30 am on school days only, travelling Kent Street, Scenery Street, thence to Tank Street and Show Grounds, en route to Convent and State School, leaving State School at 3:45 pm, over the same route.

Adults 6d and children 1d each way. (Adults 5 cents and children 1 cent).