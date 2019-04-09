Times Gone By: Children visit the meatworks

1937: Two lorry loads of children between the ages of 10 and 14 years from the local and surrounding schools were taken to Gladstone to inspect the Meatworks and Butter Factory at the CWA branch's expense.

They were under the supervision of Mesdames McCray, Davies, Cunning and Miss Rowston, and were afterwards taken to Barney point for a picnic lunch, with games, etc. following,

Immediately before leaving for home every child received oranges.

Later the children wrote essays to show what they had learnt from the inspections, the prizes being distributed at the birthday afternoon in July.

1967: Birth: Finlay: To Kevin and Judith (nee Cunningham), a son, Paul Charles, 7 lb. 7½ oz, at Gladsone Hospital on April 6, 1967.

Bell Tower: The unusual bell tower erected at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church replaces the memorial to the fallen of two World Wars.

It incorporates in its base the inscribed stone slabs from the previous memorial on the same site, and has also made possible the rehanging of the church bell which was taken down some time after the first St Andrew's Church was destroyed in the 1949 cyclone.

The time capsule embedded in the base of the tower will include church and community records, postage stamps, newspapers, coins, photographs and other records of local interest. It will be dedicated on May 7 at 9am.