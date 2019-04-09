Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paulette Flint.
Paulette Flint. Matt Taylor GLA130319TREE
Opinion

Times Gone By: Children visit the meatworks

9th Apr 2019 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1937: Two lorry loads of children between the ages of 10 and 14 years from the local and surrounding schools were taken to Gladstone to inspect the Meatworks and Butter Factory at the CWA branch's expense.

They were under the supervision of Mesdames McCray, Davies, Cunning and Miss Rowston, and were afterwards taken to Barney point for a picnic lunch, with games, etc. following,

Immediately before leaving for home every child received oranges.

Later the children wrote essays to show what they had learnt from the inspections, the prizes being distributed at the birthday afternoon in July.

1967: Birth: Finlay: To Kevin and Judith (nee Cunningham), a son, Paul Charles, 7 lb. 7½ oz, at Gladsone Hospital on April 6, 1967.

Bell Tower: The unusual bell tower erected at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church replaces the memorial to the fallen of two World Wars.

It incorporates in its base the inscribed stone slabs from the previous memorial on the same site, and has also made possible the rehanging of the church bell which was taken down some time after the first St Andrew's Church was destroyed in the 1949 cyclone.

The time capsule embedded in the base of the tower will include church and community records, postage stamps, newspapers, coins, photographs and other records of local interest. It will be dedicated on May 7 at 9am.

Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Minister hears Adani approval call

    premium_icon Minister hears Adani approval call

    Politics Resource Minister's push for Adani to go ahead despite time ticking approvals

    Bill Shorten seeks truce in election campaigning

    premium_icon Bill Shorten seeks truce in election campaigning

    News Opposition leader Bill Shorten wrote to the Prime Minister today.

    CANCER BATTLE: $15m gap between LNP and Labor promises

    premium_icon CANCER BATTLE: $15m gap between LNP and Labor promises

    News Labor, LNP both promise radiation facility for Gladstone.

    • 9th Apr 2019 5:19 PM
    Engine failure and sea sickness for VMR

    premium_icon Engine failure and sea sickness for VMR

    News It has been a fairly quiet week for VMR Gladstone.