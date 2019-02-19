Times Gone By: Car plunges 100ft onto roadway

1926: Since Miss Estelle Jackson came to Gladstone she has revived interests in local concerts and her productions have been very successful.

A concert in aid of the Gladstone Convent funds arranged by Miss Jackson was held in Gladstone tonight and proved a success, the sum of £75 ($150) being realised.

The program included sketches, fancy dancing, tableaux, and recitations, all of which were appreciated by the audience.

Thirty juvenile artists trained by Miss Jackson took part in the entertainment.

Miss Jackson has arranged three benefit concerts in Gladstone, and is now arranging a similar entertainment to be held at Calliope on March 13 in aid of the English church.

1953: Late last night, a 1951 model utility car crashed through the guardrail at Victoria Park, Auckland Hill, and fell on to the roadway 100 feet below.

The owner-driver, a well-known Gladstone businessman, Victor Shellard, had a miraculous escape from injury and remembers nothing of the accident.

The vehicle was completely flattened and is a total wreck.

The Town Council previously decided to have a substantial fence erected at this spot to prevent accidents.