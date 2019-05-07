Times Gone By: Calliope girl, 8, murdered

1888: Yesterday morning, Inspector Stuart (Rockhampton) received a telegram from the police authorities to the effect that a horrible murder had been committed on Saturday.

About five o'clock, a girl aged 8 years, the daughter of Daniel Keitley, at Calliope, after being criminally assaulted, was murdered by a man at present unknown.

The girl, Katie, was sent by her mother on Saturday evening to another selector's residence for butter, and while she was returning, the schoolmaster saw a man go with the girl through a fence about a mile distant. The child did not reach home by dark. A search was conducted all night.

Her body was found at daylight, having been brutally murdered.

1971: A family dinner was held at the residence of Mrs PM Anson, 51 Dawson Road, to farewell her daughter Beryl and son-in-law Justin O'Dowd, and family, Kerry, Justin Jnr and Peter, before they left for their new home at Moranbah on Sunday.

Enjoying the relaxed atmosphere of Gladstone is Mrs D Manning of Padstow, Sydney.

She is the guest of her sister-in-law, Mrs W Cooney, and her niece Mrs Betty Smith, 25 Morley Street. Mrs Manning will return home on Friday 7 May after three weeks' holiday.