Local history buff, Paulette Flint
Local history buff, Paulette Flint Christine McKee
Opinion

Times Gone By: Buyer for Blue Bouquet

4th Feb 2019 5:00 PM
1959: THE firm, Blue Bouquet, known to the public of Gladstone and surrounding districts for 45 years, has been purchased by Mr and Mrs Leo Sommers, late of Sydney.

Mr Sommers has, for many years, been Production Manager of the largest soft drink bottling plant in the Southern Hemisphere, producing, among other drinks, the American Pepsi Cola.

Mr Sommers intends to modernise his factory and very shortly to introduce new and exciting drinks to the public.

Watch for the first new drink from the NEW Blue Bouquet, to be released soon.

Social: Dr and Mrs BS Skerman made a quick visit to Brisbane last weekend to visit friends and relatives.

Whilst down there, they took their three children to the Starlight Drive-In at Aspley and were more than impressed with the way the children going to the Drive-In were catered for.

Saw Carmel Martin of Off Street enjoying a swim at Tannum on Sunday.

She is now teaching at Diamantina School and is driving her own smart Volkswagen.

What a thrill to find that Gladstone's own Wendy Barker was to dance with the Royal Ballet.

Several Gladstonites saw her in Swan Lake and she is to dance in Coppelia.

gladstone region history paulette flint times gone by
Gladstone Observer

