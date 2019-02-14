Menu
Local history buff, Paulette Flint
Opinion

Times Gone By: Bill offers bargain deals for properties

11th Feb 2019 5:00 PM

1959: Bill's Bargain Centre, operated by Bill Schneider in Goondoon Street, (Phone 391), offered for sale the following properties: (For dollar value - double the amount.)

Freehold land in all parts of Gladstone from £150 to business building sites £850.

Two bedroom home, two sleepouts, dining room, electric throughout, fully furnished.

Price £3250; unfurnished £2750.

South Gladstone very good buy, two bedroom home, built-in cupboards. Price £1875. Terms arranged.

A home you'd be proud to own: two bedrooms, lounge room, high blocks, cemented under house. A snap at £2300.

For the family man: large home close to town, three bedrooms, lounge room, dining room, two sleepouts. Fully electric. A bargain at £3125.

On Saturday night the Yacht Race Committee entertained at a Garden Party held in the grounds of the Commonwealth Bank residence.

Mr and Mrs Greig Smith, both active committee members had made the grounds of the residence available and it is certainly one of the most central and suitable spots found to date.

Amongst those there I noticed Mrs Tailer, who accompanied her sister and brother-in-law, Mr and Mrs M Fenton, Mr and Mrs J Irwin, Mr and Mrs T Clayton, Dr and Mrs Palmer, Dr and Mrs Farmer, Mr and Mrs W Ward, Mr and Mrs D Friend, Mr and Mrs G Friend, Mr and Mrs G Wriede, Mr and Mrs M Jones, and Mrs V Ross.

