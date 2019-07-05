Times Gone By: Barney Pt picnic for a king

1902: A public meeting was held last week to arrange for a demonstration in honour of the King's (Edward VII) coronation.

A monster procession, with a picnic at Barney Point, and a hall in the evening was the program suggested by the Mayor.

1923: Mrs Mary Jones died on Wednesday at her residence, Campsie Grove, Rockhampton, at the advanced age of 91 years.

Mrs Jones, with her husband, Mr David Jones, two sons, and a daughter, left Wales for Australia on November 16, 1861, on the Persia which was the first immigrant vessel to come to Central Queensland.

The Persia, which carried 454 immigrants, arrived at Gladstone on November 16, 1861.

Dissatisfaction prevailed in Rockhampton over the vessel going to Gladstone, and in response to a requisition to the then Colonial Secretary he stated that if the immigrants desired they could proceed to Rockhampton.

As a result, the steamer Eagle went to Gladstone, and the majority decided to travel to Rockhampton.

Mr Jones started carrying, and then dairying, and was the first to select land at Boongarry, on what is now the Mt Morgan line.

He went in for grazing successfully until his death in 1887.