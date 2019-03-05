Times Gone By: Bandit holds up the mail

ICONIC: Special education teacher and local historian Paulette Flint has retired to focus more on personal writing.Photo: Paul Braven / The Observer

1866: Macpherson, alias the "Wild Scotchman”, stopped the mail running from Maryborough to Gladstone on Saturday near Blackman's.

He opened the letters, but took nothing from them.

He states that for the future, he intends to rob travellers and not the mails, as the latter do not pay.

1898: A young man, a stranger in the town, put a fist through a shop window on the principal street. He said he was hungry and wished to go to gaol.

1910: Advice was received yesterday from the main railway construction camp, Boyne Valley, of the death of the railway storekeeper, Mr James Christie.

Mr Christie, who was about sixty years of age, went to bed at nine o'clock on Thursday evening, apparently in his usual health and spirits.

As he did not appear next morning when the early train was despatched, a search was made and he was found dead in his bed.

The remains were brought to Gladstone, and an examination by Dr Hart (GMO) found that death was due to heart failure. The widow and grown-up family live in Brisbane.

1938: John James Sherry, well known citizen, passed away last night.

He was for many years in charge of labour at the Gladstone meatworks freezing department and was a member of a well known Brisbane family.