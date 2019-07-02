Menu
Paulette Flint.
Paulette Flint.
Opinion

Times Gone By: Afternoon tea draws big crowd

2nd Jul 2019 5:00 PM

1941: The Red Cross Hut in the centre of Gondoon Street overlooking the harbour presented a pretty spectacle when about 100 guests assembled to welcome their Excellencies, Governor and Lady Wilson.

About 50 members of the junior Red Cross dressed in their white uniforms with emblem were present as a guard of honour, their training reflecting the greatest credit on their supervisor, Mr FC Thompson, and leaders, Misses Sydney and Grundy.

The president of the branch, Mrs CO Walker, read an address of welcome and loyalty.

Afternoon tea was served, officials, members and guests, including Mr TL Williams, MLA, the Deputy Mayor, Ald GG Dennis and Mrs Dennis, and the Mayoress, Miss A Breslin, being seated with the Vice-Regal party at the official table under a marquee specially arranged.

Mr Mansell presented the Governor with a cheque for £100 from the local branch and little Joan Walker presented Lady Wilson with a Brownie rug, which will go to the Red Cross Society in Brisbane.

1965: Gladstone juvenile swimmer, Jan Smith, established a new state record of 42 seconds in 50 metres 11 and under 12 years breaststroke. She is coached by Mr Vince Breslin.

paulette flint times gone by
Gladstone Observer

