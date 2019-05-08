Menu
Paulette Flint.
Times Gone By: Adrift boat in danger of sinking

8th May 2019 5:00 PM
1867: A Chinaman, working in an abandoned claim at the Calliope, has discovered a nugget weighing six pounds.

1895: HA Crank, late clerk of the Calliope Divisional Board, who was arrested and charged with embezzling the moneys of the board, has been brought up at the Police Court on two charges, involving sums of £1 5s ($2.50) and £2 2s 6d ($4.25) respectively.

He was remanded for eight days. The total amount of the defalcations is not known.

1924: The Gladstone cotton ginnery was officially declared open this afternoon in a ceremony performed by Mrs CW Macfarlan, who pressed an electric button that set the machinery in motion.

It is anticipated that by May19, 1000 bales of cotton will be shipped over Government jetty for Liverpool by SS Somerset. The capacity of the plant is 480 bales a week, or 960 with double shift.

1928: The steamer Canonbar put in here tonight and reported that when she was proceeding to Brisbane with the Nautilus in tow from Mackay, the towline snapped.

At the time they were about six miles from Bustard Head.

When last seen, the Nautilus was drifting rapidly in a sinking condition.

As a heavy sea was running, there was not able to be an attempt to put another towline aboard the Nautilus.

It is expected that it will go ashore at about Cape Capricorn. There are no lights on the Nautilus.

Gladstone Observer

