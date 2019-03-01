Times Gone By: A rough, important voyage

1921: Mr W Hodge, who has secured the contract for the provisioning and the delivering of supplies of firewood for the Cape Capricorn, Bustard Head and North Reef lighthouses, and Lady Elliott Island, commenced the first of his trips on Monday of last week in his auxiliary schooner Lyola.

A start was made at 1.45am on Tuesday for North Reef lighthouse, 60 miles from Gladstone.

With a strong south-easterly breeze, a rough passage was experienced right across to North West Island which lies some 15 miles north of the lighthouse.

The next day a run was made for the lighthouse.

The schooner was taken across the reef and beached under the lighthouse and on an examination being made of her bottom, after the tide had receded, it was found that several sheets of copper had been ripped off by the

heavy seas that had been experienced.

The inmates of the

lighthouse were not long in rushing down in search of provisions, and it was then learned that the three men had been practically starving for a week, their only food having been turtle eggs and a little cornflour.

It had been nine weeks since the last Government steamer had been to the island with provisions and wood.