TIMELINE: Jobs go as costs rise

Energy news timeline:

January 19: Boyne Smelter Ltd announces plans to cut production and jobs if a "competitive" power price deal can't be made.

March 2: BSL announces production cuts of 14%, leading to more than 100 job losses.

March 21: International aluminium company Rusal reveals Queensland Alumina Ltd's electricity bill rose by 90% in 10 years - in a submission into the Alan Finkel power market review.

April 20: Expressions of interest open for the development of a renewable energy hub at Aldoga in Gladstone's State Development Area.

May 31: Queensland Competition Authority releases final decision on regulated retail prices for Queensland - revealing a typical customer on the main residential tariff was set to increase by 7.1% for 2017-18.

June 9: Australia's chief scientist Alan Finkel releases his electricity market review recommending a clean energy target, three years' notice of closure for large electricity generators and a new energy security board.

July 16: ACCC launches probe into allegations of price gouging by state-owned electricity generators.