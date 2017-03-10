Gladstone project's long journey to construction

Mayor Matt Burnett and deputy mayor Chris Trevor at the sight of Philip Street precinct.

THE $30M Philip St project has been in the pipeline for 15 years.

In 2002 the project plans were not as developed as they are now, which is why in the subsequent years there were a number of setbacks and refusals to build on the land. But a retirement village was always included in the plan.

The State Government submitted a development application to build a mixed-density residential housing site, including an aged care facility, but it wasn't followed through.

Fast-forwarding to 2004, the Minister for Housing offered to sell the site to the pre-amalgamated Gladstone City Council for $1.5 million; a subsidy of $750,000 paid over five years, interest free.

The council accepted this offer, bought the site and from then on reserved the right to develop on the land.

It wasn't until about five years time anything major happened on-site, triggering the council to develop on the land.

In 2012, it was decided by the council a development application to build the community precinct be submitted, and in 2013 the application was granted.